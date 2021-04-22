The Landry Family Foundation, in Boston, Mass., supports innovative leaders and organizations addressing the issues of global poverty, the rights of children, gender equity and social justice through transformative and sustainable solutions. Its areas of focus include education, health and the protection of marginalized populations.
The Landry Family Foundation was generous to award the Beckley Area Foundation with funds to distribute to programs related to children with special needs, education, food insecurity and homelessness.
Sarah Gauger, philanthropic advisor for the Landry Family Foundation, said, "When we heard about the high unemployment in your area, and the fact that so many families are displaced or experience homelessness, we wanted to respond. We also appreciate your partnership with the Raleigh County Board of Education to provide food for families in need, as well as your Students First program, and your community grants. Clearly, the needs are significant, and we’re grateful for the work you're doing."
After conducting a thorough grant application process, BAF staff and Board of Directors are excited to award $25,000 to seven nonprofit organizations serving Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell and Fayette counties in southern West Virginia. This includes $2,500 added to the BAF Kaplan Family Fund for Learning Disabilities in Southern West Virginia.
“We are honored that the Landry Family Foundation chose BAF to act as a grant maker on their behalf. What a difference they have made to the families and communities in southern West Virginia!” said Dena Cushman, executive director of the Beckley Area Foundation.
Distributions were as follows:
l Helping Hands Community Resource Center – This grant will be used to purchase food and will have an impact on approximately 4,000 individuals - $5,000
l Raleigh County Public Library Bookmobiles – This grant will be used to purchase food for the summer reading program. This past summer, 15,000 meals were served with the help of a BAF Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund (CERF) grant - $3,000
l United Way of Southern WV – This grant will serve approximately 360 children in the Equal Footing Shoe Program - $2,500 (serves Fayette, McDowel, and Wyoming counties)
l Catholic Charities WV – This grant will support CCWVa's Adult Learning Program, which will help individuals in recovery become more employable. The program addresses career development and educational goals, which ultimately helps individuals in maintaining recovery and a stable living wage. - $5,000
l Calvary Baptist Church – This grant will serve approximately 60 school-age children over a six-month period and will be used to successfully tutor at-risk students by purchasing laptops, internet upgrade, background checks and supplies - $2,000 (BAF is also granting $4,040 from its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to purchase food and food-related items.)
l Itmann Food Bank – This project aims at increasing self-sufficiency and will impact 20 families in Wyoming County. These families will learn how to build, care for and manage chicken coops in their own backyards. - $5,000