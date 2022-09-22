The Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) will have its annual party at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Rahall Company Store at New River Park in Beckley.

In addition to live music by the Dan Bailey Quartet and hors d'oeuvres, a “mini” tour of the Exhibition Coal Mine is being planned along with a dinner of “the area’s finest” cuisine, according to a press release from BAF.

Dessert and dancing will follow the dinner featuring tunes from Dr. EJ DJ of Beckley.

According to the press release, a limited number of tickets – $90 for an individual, $175 for a couple – are available.

