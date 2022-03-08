The Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists (SLYP) is accepting grant applications from eligible tax-exempt organizations which address Raleigh County youth experiencing poverty.
The Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) program brings together a group of high school juniors and seniors who engage in community philanthropy. The purpose of the program is to provide a hands-on learning experience through which they are taught the art, science and business of philanthropy.
Part of the experience is for junior members of the group to solicit and evaluate proposals for funding. The students are responsible for making final grants recommendations subject to approval by the BAF board of directors.
Grant application deadline is March 31.