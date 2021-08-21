The Beckley Area Foundation has a series of grant opportunities for fall 2021:
Students First Mini-Grants — Starting in 1996, BAF designed the Students First Program to provide funding support for creative and innovative instructional projects in Raleigh County. Today, over $320,000 has been awarded to K-12th grade classrooms. Applications are due Sept. 17.
Mac's Toy Fund — Mac's Toy Fund has been helping the community for 91 years and will be accepting online grant applications similar to last year. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund will offer grants to nonprofit organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. Applications are due Sept. 17.