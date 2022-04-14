On Saturday, March 19th, BAF Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists (SLYP) hosted the Shamrock 5k Run/Walk at Woodrow Wilson High School with support from their lead sponsor Raleigh General Hospital.
The St. Patrick's Day themed run/walk took place on an all-pavement course for adult runners and included a fun run for kids.
The Shamrock 5K raised over $8,000 for the Raleigh County community and SLYP will now use these funds to review grant applications and award money to nonprofit organizations in our community. Over 100 people registered for the event and the 5K had 25 sponsors supporting the cause.
SLYP is a group of high school juniors and seniors who are engaged directly in the role of community philanthropy. The purpose of this program is to provide an intensive hands-on learning experience through which they are taught the art, the science and business of philanthropy. Part of this experience is for the Senior Cohort to plan a fundraiser campaign, which will then help the Junior Cohort solicit and evaluate grant proposals for nonprofit funding.
Applications for the latest round of SLYP grants are currently being reviewed by the Junior Cohort and will be awarded in May 2022. The focus of this year’s grant program is to address Raleigh County youth experiencing poverty.
Anyone interested in donating to the Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists Fund may mail contributions with “SLYP Fund” in the memo to BAF, 1210 South Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801 or click the button below to donate online. If you are interested in starting an unrestricted fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.