Pat DeHart has established the Dr. Jennifer Lynn DeHart & Betty Blevins DeHart Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of his daughter, Jennifer, and his wife Betty.
This renewable scholarship will be used to support students graduating from Oak Hill High School in Fayette County, to attend one of the following schools: University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, Emory & Henry College, Appalachian State University and Alleghany College.
Pat DeHart said, “Jennifer graduated from Oak Hill High School and taught at Alleghany College. Establishing this scholarship fund will help students from the Oak Hill area continue their education. We hope this scholarship honors her memory by sharing her spirit of dedication and compassion. We also hope the community will continue to support bright young students as they attempt to realize their own important contributions to society.”
Jennifer’s path in life, career achievements, and successes in her volunteer efforts were, in ways, the result of growing up in the Appalachian coalfields, where the lessons in the need for environmental and resource protections were so obvious during her childhood. Her mother Betty’s early introduction to sustainability through organic home gardening, preserving, cooking, and arts & crafts provided the lesson that environmental soundness could look and taste far better than processed alternatives, helping shape her life’s passions and pursuits.
Jennifer was school co-valedictorian and achieved magna cum laude during undergraduate studies at Emory & Henry. She continued her education at Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina, gaining a master’s and Ph.D. in geography. Jennifer held teaching positions at both of her former colleges until she began her five-year battle with cancer, which prematurely ended a vigorous and successful career. During this five-year fight, she was able to realize one of her most personally rewarding accomplishments by successfully inspiring the start of a local organic producers’ co-op. This effort not only helped invigorate the local economy and provide the community with abundant organic alternatives, but it also resulted in the continued function and vitality of a local historical landmark, the Meadville Market House — Pennsylvania’s oldest active community market house.
During her struggle with health, Jennifer never totally gave up teaching, counseling, and striving to inspire younger students.
The family realized that this was one of her most important achievements, only after the flood of former student condolences that included countless stories of how their education and careers were positively altered by a supportive and genuinely caring professor.
The DeHart Local Foods Dinner is an Allegheny tradition that takes place each year to honor the legacy of Jennifer DeHart, who was an environmental science professor and key member of the sustainability department. The collaborative nature of the event, which involves Parkhurst Dining, the Department of Environmental Science, food and products from local farms and vendors and student volunteers, showcases the link between the Allegheny community and Meadville as a whole.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “DeHart” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801, or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a donor-advised fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.