BAF board member Ray Morton recently made a distribution of $17,606 to the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.
The donation was made possible by the Tomlinson Endowment Fund, the Ophia A. Davis & Elmer L. Davis Memorial Fund, and the YMCA Youth Fund Honoring Douglas & Iris Lusk.
The Tomlison Endowment Fund: In 1986, The YMCA, Mr. and Mrs. W.A Thornhill III and Professional Realty Co. set up the Tomlinson Endowment Fund in recognition of Clarence "C.F." Tomlinson. In 1993, a bequest from the estate of George Warren Hodel was added to this endowment, which benefits the YMCA of Southern WV. Total dollars distributed over time are $239,024.96.
The Elmer L. Davis Memorial Fund: Following the death of Ophia Davis in 2002, the Elmer L. Davis Memorial Fund was merged with the Ophia A. Davis Memorial Fund to create a single fund that will generate income for the YMCA of Southern WV. Mr. Davis served Beckley National Bank as chairman of the board, president and CEO during his 28-year career there. He was the mayor of Beckley in 1945-55. The sum of what has been distributed so far is $58,816.36.
The YMCA Youth Fund: Honoring Douglas and Iris Lusk: The fund was started by local attorney Kyle Lusk to honor his parents. The endowment provides income to help pay the membership costs for young people who cannot afford to join the YMCA. Total distribution to date: $14,804.61.