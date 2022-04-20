BAF fund targets WWHS creative, performing arts

Friends and Family of Katharine Elizabeth Anderson have created a memorial fund in her name at Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) to support scholarships for Woodrow Wilson High School students who are planning to study the creative and performing arts at West Virginia University.
Anderson was born on April 8, 1961, and raised in Beckley. She was a 1979 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from West Virginia University in 1984.
A proud Mountaineer, Anderson worked in retail sales but derived the most pleasure from organizing the Class of 1979 and Silver Eagles class reunions. She also created and maintained a WWHS Fallen Eagles list.
Anderson enjoyed genealogical research into her Italian heritage.
She never met a stranger, had friends of all ages, and her loss will be felt by everyone who was touched by her artistic ability and her loving and loyal nature.
Many of her art books are being sent to WWHS art department to be placed into their class library for the art students.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Katharine E. Anderson” in the memo to BAF, 1210 South Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801.
If you are interested in starting a scholarship fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.