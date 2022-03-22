AWAY, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center, is receiving a designated distribution of $24,353 this year from a combination of seven different funds at Beckley Area Foundation (BAF).
AWAY provides safety and quality emergency intervention, advocacy, prevention and educational services for victims and witnesses of domestic and sexual violence.
The BAF funds that are funding AWAY this year:
• The Kirkpatrick Family Fund was established by Mary and H. Louis Kirkpatrick in 1991. Victims of domestic abuse were of particular concern to the donors. Total dollars distributed over time from this fund are $161,795.20.
• In 1988, the Women’s Resource Center Endowment Fund was established by Elmo and Betty Hurst for the center’s benefit. Total distributions total $54,979.29.
• The Walker Foundation honored their attorney of many years, David T. Kennedy, by establishing the Kennedy Family Fund for the Women’s Resources Center in 1997. Total distributions to date are $25,952.73.
• In 1991, the Larrick Family Fund was started in memory of Eugene G. Larrick, Sr., successful local business man and active member of many civic and charitable organizations. Total distributions so far are $24,163.53.
• A retired school teacher, now deceased, Mary R. Scott directed income from the Miss Mary R. Scott Fund, established in 1989, be allocated among the Women’s Resource Center, Helping Hands Resource Center and the local Salvation Army. Total dollars distributed to AWAY over time are $28,588.48.
• An anonymous donor designated endowment was established in 2011 to generate income for the Women’s Resource Center, Fuller Center, Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Fishes and Loaves. Total distributed to AWAY has been $6,521.58.
• Anwar Ullah has practiced medicine in this area since 1974. He and his wife, Rahima, established the Mohammad Anwar Ullah Fund in 2011, directing the income to be divided between the Women’s Resource Center and Pinehaven Homeless Shelter. Distributed to AWAY to date: $1,888.96.