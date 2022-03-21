A pair of funds administered by the Beckley Area Foundation have combined to contribute $2,551 to the Beckley Art Group Facility Fund and the Beckley Art Group Fund.
The Beckley Art Group Facility Fund, established in 2009 by Dan Bickey, supports and maintains the Cynthia Bickey Gallery at 600 Johnstown Rd in Beckley. The center offers a variety of arts programming and events for all ages and skill levels, youth and community theater and private music lessons.
The Beckley Art Group Fund was established by an anonymous donor who recognized the need for a permanent source of income to maintain the Beckley Art Group’s facility. In 1008, a challenge grant of up to $5,000 was used to match donations for a permanent endowment.
The facility fund has distributed $14,038 and the art group fund has distributed $11,198.
BAF Secretary Ann Worley and BAF Executive Director Dena Cushman made a check presentation to Robert Moore, executive director of the art group.