In early December 2020, Beckley Area Foundation launched its Campaign for the 21st Century. This annual campaign is an appeal for gifts to BAF’s unrestricted endowments. These funds are used to respond to emerging needs throughout Raleigh County. Recent projects include the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, the Community Grant Program and the Household Hazardous Waste Collection. A matching opportunity was available for any donation over $250 to the Campaign. This was partly funded by a donation from the Massey Foundation. BAF received over $20,000 in donations to the Campaign for the 21st Century and also had three new unrestricted funds started as a result, one of which will remain anonymous.
The Jane Witt Haga Family Fund was started by Jane, to support projects responding to emerging needs in Raleigh County. Jane is a longtime supporter of BAF; she helped coordinate establishing the WWHS Class of 1963 Scholarship Fund in 2013.
The Shirley Weber Koehler Memorial Fund was started by Sally Jarrett, Charles Konas and Sue Thomas in memory of their mother, Shirley Weber Koehler. This fund was also created to support projects responding to emerging needs in Raleigh County.
Rebecca Williams, BAF chief financial officer, said, “Since 1985, donors have established 83 named unrestricted funds to support BAF programs in Raleigh County. This amounts to over $6.6 million in endowed funds and another $6.2 million is held in our General Unrestricted Fund. Each year BAF is able to respond to the emerging needs of our local nonprofit organizations thanks to the flexibility that these endowed funds provide. BAF is able to put the needs of our community first because of the generosity of donors to the unrestricted endowment funds. Gifts received today will support our community in ways we can only imagine in the future.”
BAF would like to thank the community for their ongoing support, and encourage donations to unrestricted funds. These funds allow the Foundation to respond quickly to the needs in our community, and provide flexibility with new programs and granting opportunities.
Anyone may make additional contributions to these funds. Donations may be made by check made payable to BAF with General Unrestricted, Haga Family or Weber Koehler in the memo. Mail your check to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801.