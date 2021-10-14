The “Sherry Cline Memorial - Wendy's Athletic Shady Spring High School Scholarship Fund” was recently established by Wendbeck Corporation in memory of their beloved employee Sherry Cline. This fund will support scholarships for matriculating seniors from Shady Spring High School who participated in athletics.
Sherry was very well known in the community while serving as the general manager of Wendy's in Beaver for 22 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, vacationing at the beach and watching her son play sports. Sherry exemplified the founder of Wendy's, Dave Thomas’ values by treating everyone with respect, doing the right thing and giving back to the community.
Sharon Walls, Wendy’s District Manager said, “Sherry Cline was a member of the Wendy's family for 37 years, and she served as General Manager for over 20 years at the Wendy's location in Beaver. During that time, she was a mentor to our employees, a friend to our customers and an asset to our community. The Wendbeck franchise whom she has worked for has placed a memorial plaque at our Beaver location and is establishing this scholarship as Sherry's legacy for giving back to everyone she meets. She was heavily involved in the Shady Spring High School athletics, which her son Jared was part of. The family and Wendbeck would like to present a yearly scholarship when it's available to someone graduating at Shady Spring High School who shows leadership through sports, teamwork and community involvement.”
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Sherry Cline” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801 or clicking the button below, to donate online. If you are interested in starting a designated fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.