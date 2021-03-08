Ray and Bobbie Richmond created the Burlington United Methodist Family Services Fund in memory of Michael Douglas Richmond.
Their son Mike was a fixture in the community as an Allstate insurance agent, and he was incredibly passionate about helping the people of West Virginia. This new Beckley Area Foundation donor designated fund will support the children of Burlington United Methodist Family Services located in Beckley. Annual distributions will be used to support the needs and wants, beyond the basic necessities, of the children.
Mike was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1984, where he was an active member on both the football and tennis teams. He went on to attend West Virginia University and graduated in 1989, with a B.S. in Business Administration. He returned to Beckley in 1991, to work alongside his father Ray and become the owner of Richmond Insurance Center in 2001.
Mike wasn’t just an insurance salesman, he was also a husband and a father. His wife Lori and their four children, Caroline, Madeline, Alexandra and Creek, cherish their memories of Mike. He was actively involved in Boy Scouts of America with his son Creek and enjoyed volunteering with the Special Olympics. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed support.
After being diagnosed with ALS, Mike continued to be an inspiration to those around him with his courageous approach to life, hid sense of humor and his unforgettable smile. His life of service to the community will continue with this memorial fund for Burlington.
Christopher P. Mullett, chief executive officer, Burlington United Methodist Family Services, said, “We are honored that the Richmond family would turn their tragic loss into an opportunity to help the children served by Burlington United Methodist Family Services. We will do our absolute best to honor his memory through the service we provide to some of West Virginia’s most vulnerable children.”
Anyone may make additional contributions to this fund. Donations may be made online or by check made payable to BAF with Michael Douglas Richmond or Burlington in the memo. Please mail your check to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801.