BAF announces new fund in memory of Rick Jarrell

Freda (wife), Robert (son) and Robin (daughter) established the Rick Jarrell Memorial Fund in honor of the past and present dogs, cats, birds, goats and fish that the family have been blessed to share their lives with. This fund will benefit the Raleigh County Animal Rescue and Raleigh County Humane Society.
Jarrell earned his business degree from Morris Harvey College while also working at Raleigh Grocery. He was a Purex soap salesman for the tri-state area. He later established his own grocery business, Rick’s Supermarket in Glen Daniel, in 1979, which is still family owned and operated. He served on the Whitesville State Bank Board of Directors and Big Coal River BanCorp. for over 25 years until illness forced him to retire.
He loved working at his grocery store, working on his farm, tinkering with antique cars and spending time with his bulldogs. Jarrell enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone and he hardly ever met a stranger. He was a lifelong member of the Marsh Fork Presbyterian Church in Dry Creek.
“The Humane Society of Raleigh County is honored to be included as recipients of the Rick Jarrell Memorial Fund. Because of acts of kindness such as this, we are able to continue to provide quality care for our animals,” Nancy Johnson, President of the Raleigh County Humane Society said.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Rick Jarrell” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801 or visitwww.bafwv.org, to donate online. If you are interested in starting a designated fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.