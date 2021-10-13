The Beckley Area Foundation has a new fund for the welfare and care of animals.
The God’s Creatures Fund is a donor-advised fund that was established by an anonymous donor. Distributions from this fund will be used to provide support for any 501(c)3 shelter, humane society, pet/farm sanctuary or rescue organizations in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service in West Virginia to assist in the welfare and care of animals.
Funds may be used for general operating expenses, veterinary care, spay/neuter assistance, transportation costs, adoption expense, food expense and any other cost associated with the welfare of the animals. Funds may be used for animals being rehomed through adoption or provided for in a permanent sanctuary care setting.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “God's Creatures” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801, or by donating online. If you are interested in starting a designated fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or emailinfo@bafwv.org.