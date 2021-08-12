BAF announces new fund established by Cook family

Kyle, Jo Ann and Dr. Cheryl Cook decided to establish the Kyle C. Cook, Jo Ann Halstead Cook & Dr. Cheryl Lynn Cook Designated Endowment in February 2021 to continue their love and support of their childhood home and community.
This fund will support Bread of Life, Food for Body & Soul, Hospice of Southern WV, Raleigh County Animal Rescue and Salvation Army.
Kyle and Jo Ann Cook were raised in the Beckley area and were high school sweethearts at Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1956. Kyle is retired from AT&T and Jo Ann is retired from the Huntington District Office of Congressman Nick J. Rahall. Their daughter Cheryl was raised in Huntington. She graduated from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Class of 1985, and owns Tri-State Pediatrics Inc. in Ashland, Ky. She is now retired after 32 years of practice.
“As a family, we have followed, and been extremely impressed with the outstanding work of the Beckley Area Foundation and its funding of such a wide and diverse number of charitable funds benefiting the Beckley area and residents. It provides us a means of continuing our love and support of our wonderful childhood home and its people,” the Cook family said.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Cook Family” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801.
If you are interested in starting a designated fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.