The “Peggy Ann Schrader Fund” was created upon the death of Ralph Schrader in memory of his wife, Peggy Ann. This bequest is a donor designated fund to support the Raleigh County Commission on Aging with an annual distribution.
Jack Tanner, Executive Director of the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, said, “It is such a wonderful experience for the Raleigh County Commission on Aging to be recognized by the family of Ralph Schrader through the establishment of a fund at the Beckley Area Foundation in the name of Ralph’s wife, Peggy Ann. Ralph Schrader was a long-time participant in the meal program and the social life at the Commission on Aging. He had his own table, as many do, where you could always find him sharing stories and so frequently talking about his little dog, who always traveled with him. In his own quiet way, Ralph left his indelible mark on the social life at the Senior Center in Beckley. The Commission on Aging through their Assistant Executive Director, Tammy Trent, would like to express her appreciation to the Schrader family for their thoughtfulness and promises to see that the resources derived from their fund are used to improve the quality of life for as many senior citizens in Raleigh County as possible.”
Leaving a bequest can have a big impact over time and make a difference to an organization or your local community. Some people think they must choose between leaving a gift to their family or their favorite nonprofit organization. You can do both, and some charitable gifts may actually save your family money by decreasing inheritance taxes. A simple gift provision in your Will can make a difference in many lives.
Here are some important things to remember when you think about leaving a bequest:
Make sure you have an up-to-date will (or living trust) that reflects your charitable objectives. Without these documents, you surrender control of your property and assets to the courts.
Contact your financial advisor (a financial planner, lawyer or accountant) and ask for help in establishing a charitable gift.
Think beyond cash – you can leave stocks, real estate, insurance policies, and personal property to charitable organizations.
Make a local nonprofit organization a beneficiary of your life insurance, pension plan or IRA.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Peggy Ann Schrader” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801 or donate online by clicking the button below. If you are interested in leaving a bequest, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.