BAF announces new bequest in memory of Joe and Isabelle Tyree

A bequest from the Estate of Joseph Tyree in 2021, lead to the creation of the “Joseph Preston and Elizabeth Isabelle Sesler Tyree Scholarship Fund” by the Oak Hill High School (OHHS) Alumni Association. This fund established in memory of Joe & Isabelle Tyree is a scholarship for students graduating from OHHS and pursuing a degree in education.
“How do you begin to close the book on the lives of not one, but two people who have been such an integral part of our community for so many years? Both Isabelle and Joe Tyree spent a life-time caring for us. Isabelle instructed and inspired countless young women as a Home Economics teacher at Collins High School. As a Funeral Director, Joe saw people on the very worst day of their lives — when someone they loved passed away — and he cared for those families with dignity, respect, and professionalism. Not only did they give of themselves, they also gave financial support (often anonymously) to many worthy causes. They both felt it was important to give back to the place they called home,” commented Merry Hanning, Operations Manager at Tyree Funeral Home
Leaving a bequest can have a significant impact over time and make a difference to an organization or your local community. Some people think they must choose between leaving a gift to their family or their favorite nonprofit organization. You can do both, and some charitable gifts may save your family money by decreasing inheritance taxes. A simple gift provision in your Will can make a difference in many lives.
Here are some important things to remember when you think about leaving a bequest:
l Make sure you have an up-to-date will (or living trust) that reflects your charitable objectives. Without these documents, you surrender control of your property and assets to the courts.
l Contact your financial advisor (a financial planner, lawyer, or accountant) and ask for help in establishing a charitable gift.
l Think beyond cash – you can leave stocks, real estate, insurance policies, and private property to charitable organizations.
l Make a local nonprofit organization a beneficiary of your life insurance, pension plan or IRA.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Tyree” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801 or click the button below to donate online. If you are interested in leaving a bequest, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.