Beckley Area Foundation has announced the creation of the “Looking to the Future Fund," established by Dr. P.C. and Mrs. Carol Corro in 2021, to support their local community.
Establishing a Donor Advised Fund allows the donor to have the satisfaction of shaping well-considered philanthropic programs that reflect their special interests and concerns.
BAF has more than 50 donor advised funds that have granted over $900,000 to Raleigh County and its surrounding communities.
Chris Vaught, BAF board president, said, “Through their Looking to the Future Fund, Dr. and Mrs. Corro have created a legacy that will benefit our community for years to come. Their generosity truly inspires us. Because this is a donor-advised fund, the Corros will help determine how the funds are used and direct them to the causes and organizations important to them.”
Donor Advised Funds give donors an opportunity to play an active, personal role in charitable giving, enhance understanding of community agencies and needs, benefit from BAF's extensive experience in fund and grant management, obtain immediate tax benefits and build an enduring, permanent resource that will assure perpetuation of their charitable presence in the community.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Looking to the Future” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801 or visit www.bafwv.org, to donate online
To start a donor advised fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.