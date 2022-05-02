BAF announces donor advised fund in memory of Robert S. Kiss

The Robert S. Kiss Memorial Fund has been established at Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) by the family and friends of Bob Kiss, former Speaker of the House of Delegates from 1997 to 2006 and former cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Revenue.
“I am so pleased to be able to establish this fund in memory of Bob,” said Melinda Ashworth Kiss, his surviving wife. "He genuinely loved the Beckley area, so I cannot think of a more appropriate way to honor his memory.
"I will always remember his acceptance speech for the Spirit of Beckley award in 2005, because he talked about growing up all over the country and how he felt about his arrival in Beckley,” Kiss said of her husband. "To illustrate what he thought the ‘ pirit' of Beckley was, Bob quoted Matthew 25:35, 'For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.’
"It is my hope that the establishment of this memorial fund will help BAF continue to make significant contributions to the Beckley area and the wonderful people that are fortunate enough to call this area home.”
Kiss was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He moved to WV upon graduation from law school in 1982 and remained a proud West Virginian by choice for the remainder of his life. He was the father of twin sons.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Robert S. Kiss” in the memo to BAF, 1210 South Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801 or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a scholarship fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.