BAF announces designated fund for Delta Kappa Gamma XI chapter

The “Delta Kappa Gamma XI Chapter Legacy Fund” has been established by Gerald & Glenda Wait to support the Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) XI Chapter, serving a society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
"We are very appreciative of Dr. Glenda Wait and her husband Jerry Wait for their generous contribution to the future of DKG Chapter XI,” said Brenda Epling | DKG XI Chapter, President.
"Glenda's effective leadership at the local, state, and international level contributes to the personal and professional growth of her DKG sisters,” Epling said in a press release. "Her leadership is truly an inspiration. With this funding, DKG can continue to grow and develop their leadership skills through training and other leadership development opportunities.”
The support from the DKG Legacy fund will help XI Chapter cover a small part of travel expenses for state and international conventions and conferences.
XI Chapter has almost 40 members and are always seeking new members of all ages to support the outreach of XI Chapter.
Budget priorities are often directed at helping youth and adults in the local community.
"These funds will provide opportunities for our own chapter members as well,” said Dr. Linda M. Kutilek, the chapter's finance committee chair. "Through Gerald and Glenda’s support, our members will receive financial assistance to attend personal and professional training for many years to come."
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “DKG XI Chapter” in the memo to BAF, 1210 South Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801 or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online. If you are interested in starting a designated fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
