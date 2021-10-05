The Beckley Area Foundation is now accepting applications for its Community Grant Program.
Using the pooled income from discretionary funds, BAF addresses the community's most pressing needs and promising opportunities with the Community Grant Program.
Grants are made each year to charitable organizations serving Raleigh County in the areas of:
l Animal Services
l Arts
l Civic Beautification
l Economic Development
l Education
l Health & Human Services
l Public Recreation
If an organization has an upcoming project in 2022 that fits a category above, contact the BAF.