The “Summer Lovin’ Back To School Extravaganza” is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools for all Wyoming County students and their families.
“We wanted a way for the county to come together, to showcase the awesome people in Wyoming County, and the services that are available,” said John Henry, assistant schools superintendent, who is coordinating the event.
“We also wanted an event to create a family vibe with a positive atmosphere, that represents the county’s tradition of helping and serving each other,” Henry said.
Henry said the previous school year was very different and very difficult for both students and staff.
“We want to start this school year in a positive, fun way,” he emphasized.
In addition to free grade-appropriate books, every student who attends will get a new pair of shoes and three pairs of new socks.
Additionally, wellness checks will be provided for those interested by area health care providers.
Area hair stylists as well as Wyoming County Career and Technical Center cosmetology students will be providing free hair cuts.
Nail painting stations will also be available.
Lunch will also be provided.
Businesses, agencies, churches, and community organizations that want to set up a booth or make donations are invited to do so, Henry said, by phoning him or Kara Halsey-Mitchell at 304-732-6262.
Volunteers are also needed and are urged to contact Henry or Halsey-Mitchell.
Participating vendors need to provide school supplies such as backpacks, only Crayola Crayons, pencils, paper, notebooks, among other items.
Additionally, bounce houses and DJs will be at both schools.
Food trucks will also be distributing free boxes of food at each school, Henry said.
“It’s going to be an awesome day,” he emphasized. “We want all our students to come and just have fun.”