Beckley Creative Arts Center concluded its second annual theater camp on Friday.
The weeklong, five-day camp is for children ages 12-15 and teaches the fundamentals of acting. Stage direction, voice projection and movement choreography are among the many skills the students of the camp learn. The camp ends with a performance open to the public.
“I think it kind of gives them confidence and they can make friends either through theater or outside of theater — just because it does give them confidence that they can talk to people,” said Seth Hughes, the BAC’s director of performing arts.
The camp is part of BAC’s initiative to increase its community involvement and is just one of many camps aimed at providing creative opportunities for the people of the Beckley area. Other clubs include songwriting, photography, embroidery, and more, and all the clubs are offered for free.
The program has been made possible thanks to a grant from the Department of Culture and History in Charleston, which funded the camp both years of its operation, and the people of BAC are optimistic about continuing it for years to come.
BAC's goal with the program was to create an opportunity for the youth of the area that they wouldn't otherwise have. The camp provides a healthy outlet for participants and teaches them many valuable skills and lessons that can be applied both within and outside of the stage.
“We really wanted to round out what we offer at the BAC to include theater, because we do performing arts. So we do music lessons and stuff and we just really wanted to encompass theater,” said Saja Montegue, head of visual arts at the BAC and one of the event coordinators. “We just wanted to fill that need if possible.”
The camp is taught by Taylor Pugh, a musical theater graduate of Wesleyan University, who volunteered to teach the class out of a passion for the medium.
“It's teaching them a new skill at an early age. It’s teaching them an art form, and art has been proven to give people a purpose in life. If you start them early, it gives them something to look forward to,” stated Pugh.
“I’ve been acting since I was 4. It's been my whole life, and I’m really happy to get to pass it on and teach what I’ve learned to other people.”