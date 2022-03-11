Beckley ARH Hospital hosted a send-off at the hospital on Friday to West Virginia National Guard members who are leaving their “station” at the hospital.
Since Feb. 25, National Guard Captain Julia Bays reported, Guard members have been helping B-ARH and Raleigh General Hospital staff with non-clinical tasks as the local medical workers faced staff shortages and were overwhelmed with needs of caring for Covid patients.
Gov. Jim Justice had sent Guard members starting in January to assist hospitals across the state, as cases of Covid soared after holiday travel.
On Friday, Guard members said good-bye to B-ARH.
“They were here in a very stressful time — beyond belief, how stressful it was at the time they walked through the door,” said Dianna Norman, B-ARH laboratory director. “We were short-staffed.”
Norman said Guard members began to perform non-clinical tasks and to free up hospital staff to care for patients.
“They answered phones,” she said. “They put away supplies, did everything they could for us.
“I think we all should learn from them, and they were very, very, very professional.
“They taught us how to speak to each other.
“We learned a lot from them, and I hope they took from us,” added Norman. “I’m just very, very thankful for all the help they did.”
Saying good-bye to the Guard members, who were gathered for a farewell party planned by ARH Health Systems Communications Director Jeri Knowlton and others, was difficult, said Norman.
“It’s hard,” she said, becoming tearful. “I’ve become very attached.
“They’ve been such a big help, came at a hard time in the laboratory.
“I will miss them dearly,” she added. “I wish them all the best.”
Beckley ARH Hospital Interim Community CEO Jill Berry Bowen said the National Guard made it possible for the hospital to offer a Covid testing tent five days each week, during a critical time when the need for staff to offer patient care was high.
“We were not able to run that tent five days a week,” said Berry Bowen. “We could do it two days a week.
“When they showed up, five days a week — no worries. It just took that stress off of us.
“They came in, no questions asked, did it with pride, and it was a tremendous community service.”
She said that the number of Covid cases has dropped, resulting in less pressure on hospital staff to meet the community needs.
In January, Berry Bowen said, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was full and all the ventilators in the hospital were in use.
“It’s like, where are we going to get the next ventilator?” Berry Bowen recalled on Friday, as she recalled the time before the Guard members arrived.
She said there are now around 11 patients per day. “We’re not lined up in the emergency department like we were, so it seems to be settling in the community."
She added that numbers across Raleigh County are also suggesting that the Covid infection rates are down, the testing is down, and the positive results are down.
“(The Guard) came at a critical peak time in the pandemic, and we’re hopeful that we’re on top of this disease now.”
Guard Capt. Bays said that she believes the Guard made an impact in Beckley, particularly by allowing the Covid tent to operate three additional days per week. She said members changed trash, screened patients at the Covid test, made beds, transported patients and performed other tasks.
“It was very significant, because they did have a staffing shortage, and we were able to do exit cleaning, so they didn’t have to do that.”
When the Guard came on Feb. 25, there were 169 active Covid cases in Raleigh County. On Friday, as the Guard members said good-bye to B-ARH staff, there were 152 active cases, but the number of hospitalizations was down by nearly 75 percent, from 42 to 11, according to Berry Bowen.
Bays agreed that changes in the number of Covid cases signified that the Guard’s work at the hospital appeared to be finished.
“I know that we did help, but, also, with the changes with Covid, the decrease in cases, also were a cause of things rapidly getting better,” said Bays.