Award-winning bloodhound retiring after 10-year career with state's K-9 Investigative Unit

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.