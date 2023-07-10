Average prices in West Virginia for a gallon oif regular unleaded gasoline have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.

Prices in West Virginia are 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.34.7 per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.89 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.16.7 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

