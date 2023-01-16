Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
Prices in West Virginia are 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $2.89 a gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 a gallon on Monday.
The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Pittsburgh – $3.68 a gallon, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week.
Charleston — $3.08 a gallon, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week.
Beckley – $3.20 a gallon, up 1 cent from Sunday but down from last week’s average of $3.23 and down from $3.35 last month and last year on this date.
Virginia — $3.15 a gallon, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.