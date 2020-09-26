Auxiliary honoring all stars on Gold Star Mother's Day

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 4326 in Sophia will pay tribute today to Gold Star Mother’s Day.
The event is annually observed in the United States on the last Sunday of September to recognize and honor mothers who have lost a child in the service of the U.S. Armed Forces.
According to VFW Auxiliary 4326 President Crystal Warner, who is also an Americanism and patriotic instructor for the VFW Auxiliary Department of West Virginia, the practice developed across America during World War I and World War II. Some families during those times would display a flag decorated with a blue star – or multiple stars – as a sign that a family member was fighting in the war.
Although the exact origins of the tradition remain unknown, families eventually started displaying gold stars to signify that a family member had died in service.
These families soon became known as “Gold Star Families.”
Gold Star Mothers, specifically, are women entitled to display a gold star on a service flag as the mother, stepmother, adoptive mother or foster mother of a United States Armed Forces member who died while engaged in action against an enemy.
In 1928, five mothers who had lost sons in World War I met in Washington, D.C. to establish the national organization of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. In January 1929, the organization was incorporated under the laws of the District of Columbia.
According to the organization’s official website, Grace Darling Seibold first organized the group 10 years after after her 23-year-old son, George Vaughn Seibold, was killed while serving as a member of the 148th U.S. Aero Squadron.
In the past, presidents, governors and other political leaders have read proclamations on Gold Star Mother’s Day, including President Donald J. Trump who, last year, declared Sept. 29, 2019, as Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.
As requested by Warner, Gov. Jim Justice had a proclamation delivered to the Sophia post, which will be orated by Warner during their observance meeting.
“I requested the proclamation because this year we have been focusing on Star Families in the military.”
Warner explained that, besides Gold Star Families, there are three other star military families.
Blue Star Families are those who have a family member in active military service, Silver Star Families are families with a loved one wounded in action and White Star Families are those who had a close relative in the military and lost them to suicide.
“We just want to make the community aware of the Gold Star families and mothers, while focusing on all Star Families,” Warner said.
Auxiliary 4326 is holding a meeting in recognition of the event, but Warner shared on Facebook that a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication ceremony will also be taking place at noon on Friday, Oct. 2, at the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History in Charleston.