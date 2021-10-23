The mountains across southern West Virginia are ablaze in color, from the crimson of the dogwoods to the brilliant red of a sumac, from the bright yellow of the white walnut to the dull yellow of river birch, from the brownish yellow of the hazelnut to the pale brown of the bur oak, nature becomes an artist’s box of paints from mid- to late October, coloring the canvas of some of the most beautiful fall foliage in the world – right outside the backdoor.
Autumn canvas
The Register-Herald
-
-
