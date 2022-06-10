Auto fair kicking off with cruise-in Saturday

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair will be celebrating its 17th annual auto fair with a kickoff cruise-in from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marquee Cinema parking lot in Beckley Galleria Plaza on Saturday, June 11. The cruise-in will take place rain or shine.
The cruise-in will give car owners the opportunity to showcase their vehicles and pre-register for the Auto Fair, which takes place July 22-23 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
Pre-registration for this summer’s event is $20 and lasts until July 7. After that date, car owners will have to pay the standard registration fee of $35.
Saturday’s cruise-in is free for car owners, guests, and the general public.