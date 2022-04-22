Authorities searching for missing Lincoln County woman

A 33-year-old woman from the Yawkey area of Lincoln County has been reported missing.
On Thursday, April 21, Cpl. D.E. Gregory received a complaint of a missing person.
Cpl. Gregory was advised the victim, Amanda Dawn Gillenwater, had not been seen or heard from since Monday, April 18, at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Gillenwater’s last known whereabouts was leaving CAMC General Hospital.
Gillenwater is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 195 pounds with blue eyes. Amanda may also be going by the last name of Carter.