An easy-going, positive attitude with an infectious smile belies the punishment Darrell Padgett suffered after being tried on non-violent, street-level drug charges.
Found guilty under a 1986 federal crack cocaine law that disproportionately punished Blacks more than whites, Padgett was sentenced to 37.5 years in the federal prison system for possessing an amount of crack cocaine smaller than the end of his index finger, he explained.
“I was arrested for the distribution of one gram of crack cocaine and I was subjected to a death-in-prison sentence.
“I felt I was going to die in prison,” he said.
It took him 20 years to earn his freedom.
Today, 10 years later, he is a motivational speaker who travels across the nation as well as an advocate for education and a spokesperson for the voiceless prisoners, convicted under the same antiquated drug law that nearly consumed his life, as well as their children, who also suffer significant trauma.
A native of Welch, Padgett shared the details of his story in his 2021 book, “If I Were White – Crime, Punishment, and Injustice.”
Madison Cook, an eighth-grader at Oceana Middle School, picked up the book after her parents had read it. She finished it in a short period of time, then chose the book as her entry in the school's annual Reading Fair.
She took first place in her grade division and the non-fiction category.
Padgett lauded Cook's bravery in selecting his book “in order to educate her peers regarding racial and social justice issues.”
Statistically, Padgett would not have been sentenced to a near life sentence had he been white. Additionally, had he been tried at the state level on the same charges, he would have been sentenced to 12 months maximum.
Padgett readily admits his role in selling crack cocaine in southern West Virginia more than three decades ago.
“I was not a bad guy. I was just selling drugs because I couldn't find a job,” he said.
In the book, he details his fall into the drug culture after unsuccessful attempts to find employment and how he became the focus of a federal drug investigation.
The son of a single mother, Padgett failed the first grade, which resulted in low self-esteem and his belief that education wasn't a priority.
As a high school senior, he lacked two credits to graduate with his class at Mount View High School. One of the teachers told him he could participate in the graduation ceremonies but wouldn't get his diploma until he took one class over that summer to earn the credits.
Padgett didn't tell his mother or anyone else, but ran away to Ohio, where a brother and a sister already lived.
He would return to the Columbus area again and again, leaving his hometown of Welch to find employment.
He earned his GED and enrolled in post-secondary courses at a couple of different schools. However, studying always seemed to take a backseat to working and socializing.
The book also details his relationship with his wife, Dreama, and the prejudice they endured as a mixed-race couple.
After they were married, he felt more pressure to find a good-paying job and returned again to Ohio. There, he hooked up with an old friend who slowly drew him into drug dealing and Padgett saw first-hand the comforts that drug money could buy – a beautiful home, luxury cars, along with numerous extravagances.
With a strong belief that he could outsmart law enforcement, Padgett set out to get his family those luxuries.
Federal authorities, however, had targeted him as a drug kingpin and he became the focus of a couple of investigations. Padgett still has a problem believing he was described as a “drug kingpin.”
Upon his conviction, Padgett set out to educate himself and find a way to earn his freedom. He had learned the hard way that education was the key to turning his future around.
During his 20 years behind bars, he was moved to 11 different federal prisons.
Dreama brought their son, Darrell Jr., to visit him wherever he was incarcerated, Padgett said.
Other children, however, aren't so lucky and the frequent moves often cut prisoners from their families and friends.
Some prisoners may go 20 years without a single visitor because they've been moved too far from their families and friends, Padgett said.
Studies indicate the medical and psychological impact on children who have incarcerated parents is more detrimental than having a parent who passed away, Padgett said.
“They can't get closure when the parent is incarcerated,” he explained.
There were 10 million children who had incarcerated parents during the time Padgett was in prison, he said.
Today, 2.7 million children have a parent who is incarcerated, Padgett said.
The 1986 law has been “so detrimental to the African-American community,” Padgett emphasized.
Many of the prisons where Padgett spent time were classified as “high security” prisons – where murders were not uncommon.
He slept with his boots on because as soon as the cell doors were open, he was expected to be ready to react to whatever activity was scheduled. It could be as simple as the guards or a meal or as threatening as another prisoner ready to kill him, he explained.
In one cell, he tied several cans together with a string taped to the cell door in an attempt to signal when the door was opened.
Studies also indicate prisoners suffer the same type of post-traumatic stress disorder as soldiers serving in a war zone.
During the first year of his freedom, Padgett told his wife not to make any sudden moves or loud noises around him.
“I wasn't sure how I would react,” he said, “because I could envision somebody trying to kill me.”
Padgett, however, did not become bitter.
“I couldn't be bitter about it. I had to do something about it,” he emphasized.
Padgett earned his associate degree in paralegal studies while in prison. He used those new skills to help free other prisoners as well as work on obtaining his own freedom.
After earning that freedom, Padgett earned a bachelor's degree as well as a master's degree in criminal justice administration.
In 2015, he wrote a letter to then President Barack Obama explaining his 1991 conviction.
“I would eventually serve 20 years in federal prison for a nonviolent drug crime,” Padgett wrote to Obama. “My sentence was reduced as a result of legislation that was authorized by you – the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010, in addition to an argument that I presented to the court to the extent that 'further incarceration was no longer necessary in light of the factors outlined in 18 U.S.C. 3553(a)(2).'
“The court granted my request and released me from the BOP’s (Bureau of Prisons') custody on January 24, 2012...
“Mr. President, I say all of the above in order to encourage you to be confident when exercising your discretion in awarding clemency to many of the deserving candidates that are in the custody of the BOP.
“I, perhaps more than anyone, know that your decisions to do so must be afforded great caution. As I once explained to a federal judge, there is no sure way to determine whether a criminal offender will recidivate upon release, but there are behavioral characteristics that are indicative.
“If I can assist you in any way, Mr. President, please do not hesitate to contact me,” Padgett wrote.
Shortly after the letter, Padgett was indeed contacted by the White House and selected by Columbia University and the Obama Foundation to narrate his story on video for display in the Obama Presidential Museum.
The two-hour video will be exhibited when the museum opens next year.
Currently, Padgett is completing another book. This one focuses on the prison system.
Where does he see himself in 10 years?
“Writing more books and motivating more people,” he said.
“If I Were White: Crime, Punishment, and Injustice” is available from Amazon and other book sellers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.