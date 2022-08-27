Author of local suspense, to hold signing

Summers County author Heather Day Gilbert will be conducting a book signing at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg on Oct. 7 from 6-8 p.m.
Gilbert is the award-winning author of 20 novels, and many of them are set in her native West Virginia.
Gilbert will be selling books from her bestselling Barks & Beans Cafe cozy mystery series, which is set in Lewisburg, her Hemlock Creek Suspense series, which is set near The Greenbrier Resort, as well as her latest Viking historical romance, To Love a Viking.
The Barks & Beans Cafe is a six-book series featuring a fictional Lewisburg cafe where folks can pet shelter dogs – and where murder sometimes pays a visit.
Some of the local highlights Gilbert has woven into her mysteries thus far include the West Virginia State Fair, the Greenbrier Resort, the caverns, the fall giant flea market and the legend of the Greenbrier ghost.
