Gregory Weymes, 58, an Australian national residing in Ridgeview, was sentenced on Friday to six years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Weymes was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to two identified victims.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Weymes previously admitted that he possessed child pornography on his cell phone on Feb. 23. After receiving a CyberTip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for Weymes’ residence and seized the cell phone.
Weymes admitted that he used various social media platforms to view and trade child pornography and that investigators would find child pornography on his phone.
A forensic review of Weymes’ cell phone uncovered numerous videos depicting child pornography on the device.
Weymes will serve a ten-year term of supervised release following his release from prison. Weymes also faces potential deportation to Australia as a result of this conviction.