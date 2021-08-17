charleston — All other hay production (excluding alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures) is forecast at 1,161,000 tons, up 154,000 tons from 2020. The area harvested is expected to total 540,000 acres, up 10,000 acres from the previous year. Average yield per acre is forecast at 2.15 tons, up 0.25 ton per acre from 2020.
Corn production for grain – 14.8 billion bushels, up 4 percent.
Corn yield – 174.6 bushels per acre, up 2.6 bushels.
Oats production – 41.4 million bushels, down 37 percent.
Winter wheat production – 1.32 billion bushels, up 13 percent.
Alfalfa and Alfalfa mixtures hay production – 47.8 million tons, down 10 percent.
All other hay production – 70.9 million tons, down 4 percent.
All tobacco production – 470.0 million pounds, up 21 percent.
Burley tobacco production – 86.9 million pounds, up 3 percent.
Soybean production for beans – 4.34 billion bushels, up 5 percent.
Barley production – 106.0 million bushels, down 36 percent.
Apple production – 10.5 billion pounds, up 3 percent.
Peach production – 696,500 tons, up 13 percent.