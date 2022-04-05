The State Auditor’s Office will be joining the Mountaineer Health Care Fraud Strike Force.
The Strike Force was recently created to combat health care fraud in the state. It is a multi-agency unit that will take a data-driven approach to uncovering waste and abuse.
Gordon Lane, Director of Fraud Monitoring in the West Virginia state auditor’s office, will be joining representatives from seven other agencies to discuss fraudulent billing patterns and to identify new targets.
As part of the Strike Force, the representatives will meet quarterly to perform the analytical work and will also engage with providers and insurers so that there is a better understanding on how to recognize and report health care fraud.
“Government works best when it works together,” Lane said.