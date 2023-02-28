charleston, w.va. – West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey announced Tuesday that he would seek the governor’s office in 2024, pledging in a press release to stand against the political elite and fight on behalf of hardworking West Virginians.
Supporters gathered at the Quantum Sports Center in Charleston as McCuskey officially kicked off his campaign. McCuskey is a former West Virginia delegate and current state auditor.
“Let’s be honest,” McCuskey said. “The elites who run Charleston and our state have failed us. They have failed to do the hard work needed to make the promise of West Virginia available to all of us.”
At the center of McCuskey’s campaign platform are improvements to education in West Virginia and investment in future generations.
“We need to empower parents to make decisions for their kids and we need to make sure our teachers are respected as professionals and paid what they deserve,” McCuskey said in prepared statements.
In addition to education, McCuskey’s priority is to bring tested, commonsense solutions to the office and maintain a transparent and accountable government. He pledged to fight for conservatives and against liberal policies that threaten their values. McCuskey has promised to defend the right to life and the right to bear arms, ensure safe communities, lower taxes, and support the energy industry backbone of West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.