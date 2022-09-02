If you have ever attended a Greenbrier Valley Chorale concert and wished you could sing along, here’s your chance.
The chorale will hold auditions for its Christmas concert at Carnegie Hall, 611 Church St., Lewisburg, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The choir welcomes new members for all voice parts – soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Rehearsals will be on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Carnegie Hall beginning Sept 13.
The concert, which will feature both new and familiar holiday songs, will be at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m.
For more information about the Chorale, visit http://www.greenbriervalleychorale.org, or find them on Facebook. For those who would like to audition but are unable to attend on Sept. 6, contact Lutz to arrange another time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.