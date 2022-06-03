An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of Rumpelstiltskin on Monday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. Those auditioning should arrive no later than 9:50 a.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students. All students, grades 1 through 12, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Most students rehearse approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes each day, Monday through Friday.