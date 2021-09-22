Dr. Laura Stout owns Greenbrier Audiology, but there were long nights of balancing studying, being a wife and being a mother that got her to where she is today.
In grade school, one teacher left an impression on her that has led her to where she is today. He encouraged her to join Upward Bound when she got to high school. Upward Bound is a program designed to help students overcome barriers with the goal of college. The program allowed students to get a taste of what college would be like and what resources were available to them. It helped students see if college was something that they really wanted to do.
“He really went out of his way to impress upon me that there was more to life and that it was OK to go to college,” she said.
When she was in high school, she was a part of Upward Bound for three years.
“That’s what kind of pushed me to go the college route and break out of the poverty cycle basically,” she explained.
Soon, she became a first-generation college student and attended West Virginia University. Originally, she didn’t start out in audiology but in a different field, which she didn’t really like.
“I didn’t really know that audiology existed until I was going through a handbook at WVU to try to find something else that I thought I might be interested in,” she said.
Her first thought was to go into speech pathology and work in the school system. Little did she know that the speech pathology courses and audiology were a match. At some point, she had to take an audiology class to dip her toes in the water. After that, she knew what she wanted to do.
“That was it for me,” she said. “That’s what I was interested in.”
At the time, a master’s degree was the highest a future audiologist could go. So, with a few years of hard work, she graduated with her master’s degree. She admitted that it was a big stretch for her. It was more loans and extra years.
Right after graduation, she went to a conference and was offered her first job immediately. Until about nine years ago, that was the only job she had ever had. Then the owner of the practice she had been working for got sick and she had to pick up the slack. For about a year and a half, she said that she ran three locations as the only audiologist, and it wasn’t looking like things were going to change. So, she bought the practice.
“I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else. I got spoiled that way,” she said, laughing. “I always treated my job like I owned it anyway, so I decided to do that.”
She said that it was one of the best decisions of her life and she wished she had gone into private practice sooner.
“At an age where people don’t decide to go into private practice, I decided to do that,” Dr. Stout explained. “I was probably 45, 46 years old and decided to try this on my own.”
Since then, Dr. Stout has hired more staff and now has three female audiologists with locations in Beckley, Lewisburg and Elkins. Even one of her twin daughters just finished her doctorate in audiology and is working with her in Beckley. But owning a private practice comes with a few hardships.
“I had to take out quite a bit of loans to buy out this practice that was quite successful beforehand, and it takes a lot of time,” she said. “It’s not a 9-to-5 job by any means when you own your own business. You put in a lot of hours and on weekends sometimes. But it’s been well worth it.”
Owning her own practice and hiring other strong females has taken a load off her back. She can now make more time to take care of her family. Her mother has Parkinson’s disease, and her father is her primary caregiver. But now, she’s trying to rearrange her schedule so that she has a longer weekend and can go see her mother and help with her care.
Dr. Stout has been working as an audiologist since 1991, and she said she still loves her job as much as she did on her first day.
“Some days, I’m like, 'Why did I do this?'” she said, chuckling. “But most days it’s very rewarding.”
She said that having the ability to help someone hear better and communicate with family or friends is one of the best things about her profession. She knows that this is where she’s supposed to be.
“You know, sometimes patients will jokingly say that we’re the reason why this husband and wife has managed to stay married because they were so frustrated by not being able to communicate, but now they can,” she said. “Or someone who has a job and is having difficulty there and everyone’s getting frustrated and they’re feeling like they can’t do their job any longer, and we can help them hear better and continue their quality of life.”
But when Dr. Stout first began her career, she worked with a male audiologist who had owned the practice. Patients had grown used to seeing a male audiologist.
“I often got the question of ‘Are you the nurse?’ or ‘When do I see the male audiologist?’” she said, laughing as she thought back. “And that takes a while for people to get used to that.
“In the beginning, it was a constant thing,” she said. “That’s a real mind-boggler when that happens.”
After 15 years of working, Dr. Stout decided to pursue her doctorate.
“In the last minute when they were about to close the program and accept no more students, I submitted that application at about 10:30 that night,” she said. “The deadline was midnight. That’s how long and hard I was debating whether I wanted to do this or not.”
She explained that she didn’t think she was old enough to retire, and not having a doctorate would affect her. She had big plans. She wanted to finish the program in two years, all while working and raising a family. At first, she said it was easy. She had taken two easy classes so she could get comfortable. Then, the difficulty kicked in.
“I watched many band competitions and performances for my daughters from the stand, then I would go back to my car to study,” Dr. Stout said. “It was long and hard, but it took me three years to finish that, and it was exciting.”
She admitted that it wasn’t easy, but she had a big support system that helped her along the way. Her husband would work shifts that allowed him to be home during the week with their daughters while she worked and studied.
“I would study between patients, I would study when the kids were put to bed, and the weekends were for trying to balance everything out,” she said. “But it was worth it.”
Stout said she was always afraid that she was shorting someone and not giving enough attention to work or home.
“When you’re at work, you think that there’s so much at home that you should be taking care of,” she explained. “When you’re at home, you think of a dozen things at work that you still need to finish, so you’re kind of torn.”
She wishes that when she was younger and first starting out her career as an audiologist, business owner, mother and wife, that she would have carved a little time out for herself and encouraged others to do the same.
“You are a wife, a daughter, a student, an employee, and you give to everyone else,” she said. “We tend to put ourselves on the back burner. But I think that we as women are kind of like that. We believe we can take everybody else, you know, and put ourselves last.”
But she said that one thing that had shaped her in becoming who she is today is where she grew up.
“I think Webster County might be poor in jobs and opportunities, but I think the people there are some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet,” she said. “You know your neighbors. I think that makes you a little more extroverted than other places in the state might be.”
Stout said that one thing that is important for young people to understand is just how much opportunity and potential there is.
“Look a little harder and see what’s out there to do,” she said. “Sometimes, I think we just see what’s immediately around us. We think, 'Well, OK, I’m going to be a teacher or I’m going to be a lawyer,' and there’s certainly nothing wrong with those jobs by any means, but I think sometimes if you only look at what’s immediately around you, you might not know what’s available.”
Who knows what could happen? Dr. Stout's career started when she was looking through a handbook at a university, searching for something new.