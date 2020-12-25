One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday night following an ATV accident in Raleigh County.
A supervisor with the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center said the call came in at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday regarding a four-wheeler accident that occurred at the intersection of Holdren Road and Ritter Drive.
Details regarding how the accident occurred and the status of the injured party were not available.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, General Ambulance and the Beaver Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
In other news, several calls were made to Raleigh County 911 Thursday with reports of downed trees.
A supervisor there said they were anticipating more calls like this before the end of the night as a result of the weather.