CHARLESTON – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will be involved in this weekend’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by partnering with law enforcement and substance abuse prevention groups across West Virginia.
Representatives from the Attorney General’s Office will assist state agencies and groups in staffing take back sites around the state this Saturday.
The Attorney General’s Office has participated in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day each year since 2013. The office’s locations this weekend will be among more than 75 collection sites in West Virginia.
Elsewhere Saturday, the Attorney General’s Office will assist the Beckley Police Department at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging in Beckley.
The DEA spearheads Drug Take Back Day, which was initially launched in 2010. During the event, local and state law enforcement agencies collect unused medication and responsibly dispose of it. The DEA typically hosts two prescription drug take back days per year with one in the spring and one in the fall.
The Attorney General Public Health Trust previously awarded prescription drug incinerators to law enforcement agencies across the state. The incinerators are used to destroy unwanted/expired pills and are shared among law enforcement agencies.
The incinerators were awarded through the Dispose Responsibly of Prescriptions (DRoP) initiative, which also distributed drug disposal drop boxes throughout the state.