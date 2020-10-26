CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Nov. 2: 11 a.m. to noon – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Nov. 5: 11 a.m. to noon – Nicholas County Courthouse, 700 Main St., Summersville
Nov. 10: 11 a.m. to noon – Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House, 2159 Main St., Clay
Nov. 12: 11 a.m. to noon – Raleigh County Courthouse, 215 Main St., Beckley
Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to noon – Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900 10th Ave., Marlinton
Nov. 19: 11 a.m. to noon – Fayette County Courthouse, 100 N. Court St., Fayetteville
Nov. 23: 11 a.m. to noon – White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 589 W. Main St., White Sulphur Springs
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.