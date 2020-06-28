CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will have a representative from his office meet with West Virginia residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
The following events are scheduled:
July 9: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
July 14: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Oceana Town Hall, 1285 Cook Parkway, Oceana
July 16: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - McDowell County Library, 90 Howard St., Welch