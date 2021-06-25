CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
July 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – M&R Restaurant, 7520 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
July 7: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Park Avenue Restaurant, 278 Park Ave., Danville
July 12: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Hot Cup Coffee Shop, 201 Stratton St., Logan
July 14: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Wyoming County Courthouse, 24 Cedar Ave., Pineville
July 19: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Ave., Chapmanville
July 20: 1 to 3 p.m. – Mingo County Courthouse, 78 E. Second Ave., Williamson
July 22: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – McDowell Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Kyle Lovern at 304-993-9106.