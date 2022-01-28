CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host these events in our area:
Feb. 2: 11 a.m. to noon – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
Feb. 4: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to noon – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood
Feb. 15: 11 a.m. to noon – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
Feb. 22: 10:30 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
Feb. 24: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Gino’s, 712 Third Ave., Montgomery
For information on additional requirements specific to any of these locations, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.
Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host these events in our area:
Feb. 3: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – McDowell Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
Feb. 9: 9 to 11a.m. – Oceana Public Library, 1519 Cook Parkway, Oceana
For information on additional requirements specific to any of these locations, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.