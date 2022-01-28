CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host these events in our area:

Feb. 2: 11 a.m. to noon – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill

Feb. 4: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley

Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to noon – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood

Feb. 15: 11 a.m. to noon – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton

Feb. 22: 10:30 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel

Feb. 24: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Gino’s, 712 Third Ave., Montgomery

For information on additional requirements specific to any of these locations, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.

Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host these events in our area:

Feb. 3: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – McDowell Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch

Feb. 9: 9 to 11a.m. – Oceana Public Library, 1519 Cook Parkway, Oceana

 

For information on additional requirements specific to any of these locations, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106.

