CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced representatives from his office will meet with West Virginia residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
The events include:
April 5: 11 a.m. to noon – Summersville City Hall, 400 Broad St., Summersville
April 7: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Gino’s, 712 Third Ave., Montgomery
April 14: 11 a.m. to noon – Burger King, 10097 Seneca Trail, Lewisburg
April 19: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Oceana Public Library, 1519 Cook Parkway, Oceana
April 21: 10:30 a.m. to noon – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
April 21: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Welch Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
April 26: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley