charleston, w.va. — A representative from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in May to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
May 2: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
May 4: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville
May 9: noon to 1 p.m. – Sutton Mayor’s Office, 450 4th St., Sutton
May 11: noon to 1 p.m. – Webster Springs Mayor’s Office, 146 McGraw Ave., Webster Springs
May 16: noon to 1 p.m. – Clay Mayor’s Office, 956 Main St., Clay
May 18: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Marlinton Town Hall, 709 2nd Ave., Marlinton
May 19: noon to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
Additionally, Mandy Thompson, also a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the following events:
May 11: 11 a.m. to noon – McDowell County Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
May 17: 10 a.m. to noon – One Cup Coffee, 893 Cook Parkway, Oceana
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462. In case of inclement weather, please call ahead.
