Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is sending a representative from his office to meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in March to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
March 8: 4 to 5:30 p.m. – Wendy’s, 1 Red Oaks Shopping Center, Ronceverte
March 9: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
March 11: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
March 15: 3 to 4:30 p.m. – Hometown Restaurant, 137 Market Road, Peterstown
March 22: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
March 29: 3:30 to 5 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 1325 Ritter Drive, Daniels
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.